Don’t miss the Fall Fashion Edition at the Bridal Fantasy Show

This Sunday at the Edmonton Expo Centre will be a wedding planning dream at the Fall Fashion Edition of Bridal Fantasy. Thousands of dollars in prizes and gifts including the fantasy honeymoon for one lucky couple. Enjoy mocktails when you arrive and all brides receive a free copy of the latest Bridal Fantasy wedding planner and magazine. Sarah Walsh from the Bridal Fantasy Group discusses the upcoming show while Amy Maier from Bridal Debut and Heather Dick from Blush Artistry talk style trends.