Global News at 11 Okanagan
September 22 2018 12:57am
00:37

KSS loses to Terry Fox Ravens in BC high school football varsity league game

The varsity AAA KSS Owls lost to the Terry Fox Ravens at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna Friday night.

The 41-0 loss an early season blow to the Owls.

