High school football: Owls, Bears lose season openers

It was a rough start to the season for Okanagan high school football teams on Friday.

In 3A varsity action, the host Kelowna Owls (0-1-0) lost 41-0 at the Apple Bowl to the visiting Terry Fox Ravens (1-0-0). And in Burnaby, the Mount Boucherie Bears (0-1-0) lost to St. Thomas More (1-0-0) by the same 41-0 score.

In 2A varsity, Clarence Fulton of Vernon (0-1-0) lost 42-7 to Langley.

In 3A varsity Saturday action, Rutland (2-0-0) visits West Vancouver (1-0-0) this afternoon in a 1:30 p.m. match.

Next weekend, Kelowna visits Abbotsford (0-1-0) on Friday, Sept. 28, at 3 p.m., while Rutland hosts Eric Hamber (0-2-0) at the Apple Bowl at 4 p.m. Also at the Apple Bowl that day, Mount Boucherie hosts Mission (1-0-0).

Also, three exhibition games will take place, albeit all on the road. Vernon will visit Okotoks, Alta., to place Foothills Composite on Friday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m., and on Saturday, Sept. 29, Clarence Fulton will visit Kelly Road of Prince George at 5 p.m., while Salmon Arm visits College Heights, also of Prince George, at 7:30 p.m.