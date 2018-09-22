Sports
September 22, 2018 2:05 pm
Updated: September 22, 2018 2:11 pm

High school football: Owls, Bears lose season openers

By Online Journalist  Global News

The KSS Owls dropped their season-opening game on Friday, falling to the Terry Fox Ravens.

A A

It was a rough start to the season for Okanagan high school football teams on Friday.

In 3A varsity action, the host Kelowna Owls (0-1-0) lost 41-0 at the Apple Bowl to the visiting Terry Fox Ravens (1-0-0). And in Burnaby, the Mount Boucherie Bears (0-1-0) lost to St. Thomas More (1-0-0) by the same 41-0 score.

In 2A varsity, Clarence Fulton of Vernon (0-1-0) lost 42-7 to Langley.

In 3A varsity Saturday action, Rutland (2-0-0) visits West Vancouver (1-0-0) this afternoon in a 1:30 p.m. match.

Next weekend, Kelowna visits Abbotsford (0-1-0) on Friday, Sept. 28, at 3 p.m., while Rutland hosts Eric Hamber (0-2-0) at the Apple Bowl at 4 p.m. Also at the Apple Bowl that day, Mount Boucherie hosts Mission (1-0-0).

Also, three exhibition games will take place, albeit all on the road. Vernon will visit Okotoks, Alta., to place Foothills Composite on Friday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m., and on Saturday, Sept. 29, Clarence Fulton will visit Kelly Road of Prince George at 5 p.m., while Salmon Arm visits College Heights, also of Prince George, at 7:30 p.m.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bear
clarence fulton
Football
High school football
Kelowna Owls
kss
mbss bears
mount boucherie
RSS
Rutland
rutland voodoos
Salmon Arm
Vernon
vss

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News