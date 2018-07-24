Global News at 11 Toronto July 24 2018 11:28pm 02:13 Stories of heroism emerge in the aftermath of Danforth tragedy Sunday night’s shooting on the Danforth claimed two lives and sent over a dozen others to hospital. People fled in search of refuge from the gunfire. Shallima Maharaj reports. Mass shooting in Toronto’s Danforth neighbourhood won’t deter visitors, experts say <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4351480/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4351480/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?