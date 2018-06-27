Global News at 5 Okanagan
June 27 2018 3:20pm
01:31

Adopt a Pet: Aja

Meet Aja, she’s Global Okanagan’s Pet of the Week. This 12-year-old gorgeous girl has a very easy going personality and is a tad on the shy side. She likes a quiet environment and prefers to stay indoors. Check her out.

