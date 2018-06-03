Tech June 3 2018 6:40pm 01:36 RCMP warn of ‘sextortion’ scam attempts in Halifax RCMP are warning the public of “sextortion” cases around the Halifax region. Natasha Pace reports. ‘It’s part of an organized ring’: RCMP encouraging people caught in a sextortion scam to come forward <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4250228/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4250228/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?