Global News at Noon Toronto May 14 2018 3:55pm 02:49 Road closures in effect due to streetcar track replacement in Toronto The intersection of Gerrard Street East and Parliament Street will be closed to traffic for the next three weeks due to streetcar track replacement <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4207523/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4207523/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?