Streetcar track replacement closes intersection of Gerrard and Parliament

The intersection of Gerrard Street East and Parliament Street will be closed to traffic for the next three weeks due to streetcar track replacement.
The Toronto Transit Commission said the Main Street station bus platform will also be closed.
Below is a list of route diversions in place between May 13 and June 4.
- 506 Carlton buses will operate in both directions via Carlton Street, Sherbourne Street, Dundas Street East, River Street, Gerrard Street East, Coxwell Avenue, Gerrard Street East and Victoria Park Avenue to Victoria Park Station.
- 306 Carlton buses will operate in both directions via Carlton Street, Sherbourne Street, Dundas Street East, River Street, Gerrard Street East, Coxwell Avenue, Gerrard Street East, Main Street and Danforth Avenue to Victoria Park Station.
- 65/365 Parliament buses will divert in both directions via Parliament Street, Carlton Street, Sherbourne Street, Dundas Street East and Parliament Street.
