City of Toronto marks beginning of construction season, more than 200 projects planned

Now that warmer weather has arrived, brace yourself for traffic delays as the City of Toronto has officially marked the beginning of construction season.

Municipal officials said on Wednesday that the City of Toronto will be spending $720 million on more than 200 infrastructure projects, 60 of which are considered to be major.

In order to reduce the impact on traffic, City of Toronto staff said many of the projects will have 24/7 and extended work hours. Crews will also change traffic signal timing on certain streets and post enhanced signage.

Here are some of the major projects identified by the City of Toronto based on the community:

Etobicoke

• Six Points Reconfiguration in the area of Bloor Street West, Dundas Street West and Kipling Avenue

• Resurfacing Eglinton Avenue West between Islington Avenue and Jane Street (resuming from 2017)

• Road resurfacing on Martin Grove Road between Lavington Drive and Eglinton Avenue West

• Watermain replacement and road resurfacing on Kipling Avenue between Albion and Belfield roads

Downtown and Riverdale

• Rehabilitation of the Gardiner Expressway from Jarvis to Cherry streets starting later this year

• Watermain replacement and road resurfacing on Jarvis Street between Dundas Street East and Queen Street East

• Watermain replacement and road resurfacing on Adelaide Street East between Jarvis and Parliament streets

• Watermain replacement and road resurfacing on Dundas Street West between Bay Street and Spadina Avenue

• Replacing the TTC track and concrete at the intersection of Parliament Street and Gerrard Street East

• Harbour Street streetscape and multi-use trail construction until July

• TTC track replacement at the intersection of Dundas Street East and Broadview Avenue and on Dundas Street East between Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East (eight weeks)

Scarborough

• Watermain structural relining on Kennedy Road between Ellesmere Road and Lawrence Avenue East

• Road resurfacing on Pharmacy Avenue between Sheppard Avenue East and Finch Avenue East and between Lawrence Avenue East and the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks north of Lawrence Avenue East

Click here to see a map by the City of Toronto showing active construction projects.