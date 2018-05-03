Global News at 6 Halifax May 3 2018 5:00pm 02:00 Dalhousie to receive tool that will help diagnose Alzheimer’s Thu, May 3: Dalhousie University researchers will soon be receiving a tool that plays a critical role in diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease. Alexa MacLean reports. Dalhousie researchers on the hunt to fund new Alzheimer’s tool <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4185797/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4185797/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?