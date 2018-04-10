Alberta April 10 2018 5:35pm 01:45 Cross-Canada movers’ missing belongings found Lisa Egginton finds her families prized possessions in Port Hope storage facility. Egginton says that her mover was holding her items for ransom sending her on a search across the region. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4136318/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4136318/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?