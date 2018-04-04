Adopt A Stream April 4 2018 7:21am 05:32 NSLC Adopt A Stream We talk with Amy Weston, coordinator of NSLC Adopt A Stream, about upcoming projects in 2018 and learn more about how they keep the good work flowing. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4121983/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4121983/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?