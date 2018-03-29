News March 29 2018 9:26am 03:28 Easter bunnies on Global News Morning We asked you to send in your best Easter bunny photos and you did. Global’s Andrea Dion and Paul Brothers look at some of the submissions ahead of Easter. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4113139/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4113139/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?