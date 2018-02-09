BC Party leaders weighing on the trade war with Alberta while visiting the Okanagan

BC’s wine industry is under siege. Those words today from the new leader of BC’s Liberal Party. Andrew Wilkinson was in the Okanagan meeting with his caucus. He visited a Kelowna winery where he had some words of advice for Premier John Horgan on how to solve the trade dispute with Alberta. And he wasn’t the only politician in the valley today, so was the leader of the green party. Klaudia Van Emmerik caught up with them both.