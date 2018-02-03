Global News Saturday News Hour Edmonton February 3 2018 8:08pm 01:57 Church Conversion Sat, Feb 3 – An innovative new housing project is being called a win on multiple fronts. Not only has it become home for dozens of immigrant families, but it’s also helped sustain a church and a local school. Kim Smith Explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4004968/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4004968/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?