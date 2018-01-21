Children’s Hospital January 21 2018 8:00pm 02:05 Edmonton mother accuses Hospital of negligence An Edmonton mother is accusing the Stollery Children’s Hospital of negligence after complications with her daughter’s IV line. Julia Wong explains. Edmonton mother accuses Stollery Children’s Hospital of negligence after toddler suffers serious IV complication <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3978844/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3978844/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?