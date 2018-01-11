Menu
4 mins ago
WATCH LIVE: Canada to unveil Olympic men’s hockey team
The Morning Show
January 11 2018 9:46am
03:28
Drawing inspiration from families caught in the refugee system in ‘The Boat People’
Author Sharon Bala talks about her new book, The Boat People
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3958642/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3958642/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
Responsive site?
