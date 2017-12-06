Fire December 6 2017 5:27pm 01:25 Massive fire engulfs industrial building in Burlington Emergency crews are battling a large fire that broke out in an industrial building in Burlington, near Highway 403/QEW and Appleby Line, Wednesday night. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3901295/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3901295/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?