Fire July 16 2021 7:00pm 01:20 Global News Peterborough Update 4: July 16, 2021 NEWS UPDATE with Mark Giunta: Fire destroys a Lakefield hot tub business; step 3 of Ontario’s reopening commences; crews survey damage west of Lindsay following Thursday’s storm; 7 day regional weather outlook. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8034954/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8034954/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?