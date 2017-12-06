Emergency crews battling major industrial building fire in Burlington

Firefighters are working to extinguish a large fire at the Paletta International building in central Burlington.
Emergency crews were called to the building, located at the southwest corner of Appleby Line and the QEW, near the beginning of the evening rush hour Wednesday.
Flames could be seen on the east side of the building with black smoke billowing over southern Burlington and Lake Ontario.
Police have closed a portion of Appleby Line beside the scene of the fire, as well as the Toronto-bound access to the QEW.
More to come.
