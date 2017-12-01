Crime December 1 2017 10:30pm 03:22 Tess Richey’s death now being investigated as a homicide: police Toronto police say their homicide squad has taken over the investigation into the death of 22-year-old Tess Richey after a post-mortem exam said she died of a “neck compression.” Missing Toronto woman Tess Richey’s death now a homicide: police <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3893150/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3893150/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?