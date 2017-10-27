Global News Hour at 6 October 27 2017 10:31pm 01:42 CTF: B.C. drivers about to pay highest insurance rates in Canada The Canadian Taxpayers Federation says drivers in B.C. will soon be paying the highest insurance rates in Canada, and is calling ICBC an ‘outdated monopoly.’ John Hua reports. B.C. set to have Canada’s most expensive auto insurance: taxpayers federation <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3830198/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3830198/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3830198/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/939/447/1800_ICBC_HIGHEST_INSUR_VAF0CPH6_tnb_2.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?