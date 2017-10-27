Global News Hour at 6
October 27 2017 10:31pm
01:42

CTF: B.C. drivers about to pay highest insurance rates in Canada

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation says drivers in B.C. will soon be paying the highest insurance rates in Canada, and is calling ICBC an ‘outdated monopoly.’ John Hua reports.

