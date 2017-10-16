Global News at 6 Saskatoon
October 16 2017 9:44pm
01:33

City of Saskatoon proposes 4.96% property tax hike in 2018 budget

The City of Saskatoon has released its proposed 2018 budget. As Wendy Winiewski reports, property taxes could rise 4.96 per cent.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home