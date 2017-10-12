Global News at 6 Winnipeg October 12 2017 2:01pm 01:34 Manitoba First Nations school system makes history It was a historic day for the Brokenhead Ojibway Nation on Wednesday, as they celebrated the official opening of the first ever Canadian Indigenous school system. Global’s Timm Bruch reports. Manitoba First Nations school system makes history <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3799650/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3799650/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:372px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3799650/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/210/203/FIRST_NATIONS_SCHOOL_(B_MMC04MPC_tnb_1.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?