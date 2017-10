WATCH: It was a Thanksgiving Jody Ansell will never forget because just over a week ago she wasn’t sure she would be alive to see it. Ansell was shot in the right arm below her elbow during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas. A gunman open fired into the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay and killed 58 people. Brittany Greenslade reports.