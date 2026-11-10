Best gifts for hosts: Thoughtful ideas they’ll love

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Shopping for someone who loves to host? Skip the predictable bottle of wine and opt for something they can actually enjoy long after the guests have gone home. From pretty tableware and clever entertaining finds to luxurious bath essentials, we’ve rounded up thoughtful picks from Quince, Le Creuset, Salt & Stone and more.

For a beautifully set table

CANVAS Under the Mistletoe Collection Scalloped Gold-Rim Bow Dinner Plates For the host who loves a beautifully set table, these plates are a lovely way to bring their tablescape vision to life. Scalloped gold rims and embossed bows add a festive finishing touch, making them especially pretty for holiday dinners and seasonal get-togethers. $29.99 at Canadian Tire

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Gia Minimalist 6 Piece Serving Utensil Set The Gia Minimalist serving set from Quince is priced at $220, compared with its stated traditional retail price of $1,139. Designed in Italy by Sambonet, an Italian silverware manufacturer dating back to 1856, the collection features a brushed gold finish achieved through a PVD coating process. Its gorgeous cake server makes an especially lovely finishing touch when presenting the evening’s dessert. $220 at Quince

Cake Stand Perfect for serving up bite-sized sweets, fresh fruit or after-dinner treats, this transparent dessert tray keeps snacks neatly displayed while adding a gorgeous focal point to your coffee table or party spread. $8.99 at Walmart (was $17.99)

For the host who loves to entertain

Charcuterie Board with Clear Lid Charcuterie-to-go is a dream come true for any host. This board and clear lid makes it easy to transport all your marinated olives, cured meats and aged cheese. Bon appétit! $33.99 on Amazon

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Swissmar Classic Indoor Electric Raclette Grill Bring everyone together around the table with this Swissmar raclette grill, which lets guests grill their own meats and vegetables while melting cheese in individual dishes below. The reversible cooking plate also doubles as a crepe maker, making it a fun and versatile addition to any dinner party. $199.95 on Amazon

Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte Bring a little French-inspired charm to the table with this petite Le Creuset cocotte, perfect for individual sides, dips and baked dishes. Its durable stoneware distributes heat evenly, retains temperature beautifully and goes from oven to table for a polished presentation. $58.69 on Amazon

CANVAS Classic Christmas Collection Red and White Striped and Holly Tea Towels, 2-pk Featuring stripes, bows and holly, these festive tea towels are perfect for the host in your life who loves throwing holiday parties. $14.99 at Canadian Tire

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For a guest bathroom that feels five-star

Salt & Stone Deluxe Body Duo Delight their senses with this luxurious santal and vetiver body wash and lotion set. Packed with skin-nourishing ingredients like niacinamide and vitamin C, it’s perfect for homeowners–and lucky guests. $114 at Salt & Stone

Classic Organic Turkish Cotton Bath Bundle (4 pieces) A set of plush Turkish cotton towels is always a welcome addition to a well-appointed guest bathroom. Made from long-staple organic cotton, these four pieces have a soft, airy feel and absorbent construction. $90 at Quince

You may also like:

Porcelain Fluted Mugs – $35.99

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Rattan Round Place Mats – $49.99

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Insulated Tumbler – $59

Shark Handheld Vacuum – $92.99