Black Friday shopping guide: what to buy now vs. wait for

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Black Friday is just around the corner, but not every deal is worth waiting for. Some products are already marked down or likely to sell out before the big shopping event, while others may see even better savings if you hold off. From beauty favourites and winter accessories to big-ticket appliances and electronics, we’re breaking down what to buy now and what to save for later. Keep an eye on deals from Quince, KitchenAid and Dyson to help make the most of your holiday shopping budget.

Worth buying now

Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves These sleek lambskin leather gloves are lined with 100% Grade-A Mongolian cashmere to keep your hands warm, with touchscreen-friendly fingertips for using your phone on the go. With winter approaching, they’re worth picking up now at such a reasonable price rather than waiting until Black Friday. $65 at Quince

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YSL Iconic Pink Lip Gloss & Blush Gift Set Get your hands on this limited-edition YSL beauty duo while it’s still in stock, just in time for gifting season. It features a dusty-rose blush and matching plumping lip oil gloss for a perfect-in-pink monochromatic look. $88 at Sephora

25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar Pamper yourself or a loved one this holiday season with a beauty treat to enjoy every day leading up to the big event. Featuring 25 beauty favourites across skincare, haircare, fragrance and makeup, the set includes five full-sized products and mini must-haves from brands like Estée Lauder, NARS, Clarins, Armani Beauty and Clinique. $150 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Lepro E1 Plus 100ft AI Permanent Outdoor Lights If you’ve been eyeing permanent outdoor lights, it’s worth grabbing this before Black Friday and before the holiday season is in full swing. The 100-ft Lepro E1 Plus is already 50% off at $199.99, so you can get your lights up in time for Christmas without waiting for a potentially busier shopping period. $199.99 on Amazon (was $399.99)

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Worth waiting for

Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum At $999.99, the Dyson V15 Detect Plus is a significant investment, making it worth waiting for Black Friday to see if the price drops. Dyson vacuums are often featured in major holiday promotions, so you could potentially save hundreds on this premium model rather than paying full price. $999.99 on Amazon

Samsung 65 inch The Frame TV If you’re considering the Samsung 65-inch The Frame, it’s worth waiting until Black Friday before paying full price. This is the kind of premium TV that could see a significant holiday markdown, so waiting could mean getting the same stylish 65-inch QLED with a much better deal. $1698 on Amazon

Skylight 15-Inch Digital Calendar & Daily Planner Simplify family life with the smart family calendar. This 15-inch WiFi-connected HD touchscreen organizes events, chores, and schedules with colour-coded assignments for each family member. Easy to set up and compatible with major calendars, it syncs seamlessly and can be wall-mounted or displayed on a stand for efficient planning. $449 on Amazon

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Beats Solo 4 Engineered for immersive listening, the Beats Solo 4 delivers powerful sound with updated drivers and Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. Its ultralight on-ear design, up to 50 hours of battery life, and support for both Apple and Android devices make it an excellent choice for all-day music and entertainment. $279.95 on Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer An iconic kitchen workhorse that whips, kneads and mixes with power and precision, its tilt-head design makes swapping attachments a breeze. It’s worth waiting for Black Friday to pick one up, when this popular kitchen staple is likely to see a much more tempting markdown. $474.99 on Amazon

Henckels Aviara Premium Knife Block Set Crafted from durable stainless steel, the Henckels Definition Knife Block Set gives you every essential you need—all in one refined collection. From the chef’s knife to the tomato knife, plus steak knives and shears, each piece is designed to feel balanced and comfortable in your hand, helping you slice with confidence and precision. $449.99 on Amazon

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Roborock 2026 New Qrevo S Pro Robot Vacuums and Mop Tired of constantly vacuuming and mopping? The Roborock Qrevo S Pro can take care of both with 18,500 Pa suction, anti-tangle brushes, smart obstacle avoidance and automatic mop lifting. Its all-in-one dock even empties the dustbin and washes and dries the mop pads, so there’s much less for you to worry about. $899.95 on Amazon (was $999.99)

Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer The viral multi-styler that redefined at-home blowouts. With intelligent airflow and multiple attachments, it dries, curls, smooths and shapes with minimal heat damage–and maximum envy. $599.99 on amazon (was $799.99)

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