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Know someone who’s always reaching for an extra blanket or turning up the thermostat? These thoughtful gifts are designed to keep even the coldest people warm, from heated blankets and cozy slippers to winter accessories and clever layering essentials. Shop warming favourites from Bedsure, Uniqlo,Bombas and more.
Does it get any comfier than this? This heated poncho has five customizable heating settings and a three hour auto shut-off feature. It’s soft, fleecy hand pockets and a hood make it perfect for lounging around the house in.
These Men’s Merino Wool Thermal Socks are perfect for keeping feet warm and comfortable in cold weather, thanks to their thick cushioning and moisture-wicking Merino wool blend. With a stretchy, supportive fit for shoe sizes 6–12, they’re ideal for outdoor activities like hiking or everyday wear, and also make a thoughtful gift.
This crew neck t-shirt is a layering essential, providing lightweight warmth that can be worn under sweaters, jackets, or other outerwear. Its soft, stretchy fabric and moisture-wicking heattech technology help retain heat and keep you comfortable in cold weather.
For anyone who’s always cold, this heated mattress pad is a dream come true, with 10 heat settings, dual controls for personalized warmth and an ultra-soft coral fleece surface that makes getting into bed on chilly nights that much better.
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