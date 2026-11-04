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The Curator

The best gift ideas for people who are always cold

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted November 4, 2026 6:27 pm
1 min read
Shop warming favourites from Bedsure, Uniqlo, Bombas and more. View image in full screen
Shop warming favourites from Bedsure, Uniqlo, Bombas and more.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Know someone who’s always reaching for an extra blanket or turning up the thermostat? These thoughtful gifts are designed to keep even the coldest people warm, from heated blankets and cozy slippers to winter accessories and clever layering essentials. Shop warming favourites from Bedsure, Uniqlo, Bombas and more.

 

Bedsure Faux Fur Throw Blanket
A plush gift for yourself or someone special, this Bedsure faux fur throw adds a fluffy layer of texture and warmth to the foot of the bed.
$47.99 on Amazon (was $55.99)
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Westinghouse Electric Blanket
Give the gift of warmth with this double-layered sherpa blanket, featuring a plush, ultra-soft feel that’s perfect for curling up on the couch with a good book or movie.
$79.99 on Amazon

 

wearable heated blanket
Wearable Heated Throw Blanket
Does it get any comfier than this? This heated poncho has five customizable heating settings and a three hour auto shut-off feature. It’s soft, fleecy hand pockets and a hood make it perfect for lounging around the house in.
$83.97 on Amazon

 

Mens Merino Wool Socks
These Men’s Merino Wool Thermal Socks are perfect for keeping feet warm and comfortable in cold weather, thanks to their thick cushioning and moisture-wicking Merino wool blend. With a stretchy, supportive fit for shoe sizes 6–12, they’re ideal for outdoor activities like hiking or everyday wear, and also make a thoughtful gift.
$19.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)
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Uniqlo Heattech Crew Neck T-Shirt
This crew neck t-shirt is a layering essential, providing lightweight warmth that can be worn under sweaters, jackets, or other outerwear. Its soft, stretchy fabric and moisture-wicking heattech technology help retain heat and keep you comfortable in cold weather.
$19.90 at Uniqlo

 

Fluffy Winter Earmuffs
These adorable fluffy earmuffs are just begging to be included in your cute ice-skating outfits. Practical and foldable so you can throw it into any purse for compact carrying.
$11.69 on Amazon

 

Heated Mattress Pad
For anyone who’s always cold, this heated mattress pad is a dream come true, with 10 heat settings, dual controls for personalized warmth and an ultra-soft coral fleece surface that makes getting into bed on chilly nights that much better.
$109.97 on Amazon
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Women's Suede Fluff Scuff Slipper
These suede scuff slippers make a toasty gift for someone who deserves a little extra comfort, featuring a plush shearling lining, memory foam cushioning and a soft camel suede exterior.
$155 at Bombas

 

You may also like:

Thermajohn Long Johns for Men – $25.99

Electric Heat Pad – $29.99

MuroMucci Heated Scarf – $39.99

Women’s Down Heated Jacket – $199.99

 

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