Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There’s something about opening a little door every morning in December that makes the whole season feel slower and sweeter. This year’s beauty advent calendars go well beyond chocolate: there’s skincare, bath treats and makeup goodies galore. Ahead, shop our top picks for the beauty lover on your list (and maybe a little something for yourself), featuring brands like Grace & Stella, Lush, Laneige and more.

Essence Baked with Love Holiday Advent Calendar Inspired by a festive holiday bakery, this playful advent calendar delivers 24 days of beauty surprises for eyes, lips, face and nails. Along with makeup treats and fun beauty tools, each day comes with a thoughtful message to add a little extra cheer to your December routine. A sweet gift for makeup lovers, all for an affordable $55. $55 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Story continues below advertisement

QUO Beauty x Barbie Calendar Bring a little Barbie-inspired fun to the holiday countdown with this 12-day beauty calendar from QUO Beauty. Inside, you’ll find a mix of everyday beauty essentials, lip care, accessories and self-care favourites, all in travel-friendly sizes. Packaged and ready to gift, it’s a cute pick for a beauty lover or a little festive treat for yourself. $22 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Essence Baked With Love Advent Calendar Inspired by a festive holiday bakery, this playful advent calendar delivers 24 days of beauty surprises for eyes, lips, face and nails. Along with limited-edition makeup treats and fun beauty tools, each day comes with a positive message to add a little extra cheer to your December routine. A sweet gift for makeup lovers or a treat for yourself. $49.95 on Amazon

12 Days of Wonder Korean Skincare & Lip Favorites Advent Calendar Twelve days of LANEIGE bestsellers in full and mini sizes, from the Water Bank Cream Moisturizer and Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask to the cult Lip Sleeping Mask in Sweet Candy. Lip lovers get extra treats too: two Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serums, a JuicePop lip tint and two Lip Glowy Balms. It’s made for all skin types, so it’s an easy gift for just about anyone. $225 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar – $69

Bibliophile Advent Calendar for Book Lovers – $53.76

Spice Advent Calendar – $79.95

LANEIGE Midnight Minis Lip Sleeping Mask 5-Piece Gift Set Five mini Lip Sleeping Masks in different flavours, ready to tuck into stockings. I go through this lip mask at an alarming speed, and it’s been a ride-or-die for me for years. Minis mean you can keep one in your purse, your nightstand and your desk. $31 on amazon $31 at Sephora

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask – Gingerbread The iconic overnight lip mask in a cozy, limited-edition holiday flavour. Swipe it on before bed and wake up to soft, smooth lips, even in the driest Canadian winter. $33.50 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

Lush Advent Calendar Twenty-five doors of bath, shower and body care, plus a few fragrance and home treats, including gift exclusives you can’t buy anywhere else. It’s a countdown that makes every December evening feel like a spa night. $375 at Lush

Lush 12 Days of Christmas Gift A dozen limited-edition holiday treats for the bath, shower and body, all tucked into a festive box you’ll want to keep. Open one a day in the lead-up to Christmas, or save them for the twelve days after. It’s a lovely gift for a host or a friend who deserves a slower holiday. $145 at Lush

You may also like:

Christmas Artificial Pine Branches – $21.99

Story continues below advertisement

Personalized Christmas Stocking – $12.99

eos Holiday Collection Candy Cane Swirl and Pink Champagne Super Balm – $13.66