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There’s something about opening a little door every morning in December that makes the whole season feel slower and sweeter. This year’s beauty advent calendars go well beyond chocolate: there’s skincare, bath treats and makeup goodies galore. Ahead, shop our top picks for the beauty lover on your list (and maybe a little something for yourself), featuring brands like Grace & Stella, Lush, Laneige and more.
Inspired by a festive holiday bakery, this playful advent calendar delivers 24 days of beauty surprises for eyes, lips, face and nails. Along with makeup treats and fun beauty tools, each day comes with a thoughtful message to add a little extra cheer to your December routine. A sweet gift for makeup lovers, all for an affordable $55.
Bring a little Barbie-inspired fun to the holiday countdown with this 12-day beauty calendar from QUO Beauty. Inside, you’ll find a mix of everyday beauty essentials, lip care, accessories and self-care favourites, all in travel-friendly sizes. Packaged and ready to gift, it’s a cute pick for a beauty lover or a little festive treat for yourself.
Inspired by a festive holiday bakery, this playful advent calendar delivers 24 days of beauty surprises for eyes, lips, face and nails. Along with limited-edition makeup treats and fun beauty tools, each day comes with a positive message to add a little extra cheer to your December routine. A sweet gift for makeup lovers or a treat for yourself.
Twelve days of LANEIGE bestsellers in full and mini sizes, from the Water Bank Cream Moisturizer and Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask to the cult Lip Sleeping Mask in Sweet Candy. Lip lovers get extra treats too: two Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serums, a JuicePop lip tint and two Lip Glowy Balms. It’s made for all skin types, so it’s an easy gift for just about anyone.
Five mini Lip Sleeping Masks in different flavours, ready to tuck into stockings. I go through this lip mask at an alarming speed, and it’s been a ride-or-die for me for years. Minis mean you can keep one in your purse, your nightstand and your desk.
Twenty-five doors of bath, shower and body care, plus a few fragrance and home treats, including gift exclusives you can’t buy anywhere else. It’s a countdown that makes every December evening feel like a spa night.
A dozen limited-edition holiday treats for the bath, shower and body, all tucked into a festive box you’ll want to keep. Open one a day in the lead-up to Christmas, or save them for the twelve days after. It’s a lovely gift for a host or a friend who deserves a slower holiday.
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