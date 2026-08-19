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The Curator

Affordable home luxuries that look expensive: 8 stylish finds

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted August 19, 2026 8:00 pm
1 min read
Give your space a luxe-looking refresh with finds from top brands like Simons, Bouclair, Quince and more. Read on for easy home transformation inspiration. View image in full screen
Give your space a luxe-looking refresh with finds from top brands like Simons, Bouclair, Quince and more. Read on for easy home transformation inspiration.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Upgrading your home doesn’t have to be out of budget. With marble touches, gold hardware, spa-inspired home finds and more, these affordable upgrades show just how much of a difference paying attention to the details can make. The best part? You can give your space a luxe-looking refresh with finds from top brands like Simons, Bouclair, Quince and more. Read on for easy home transformation inspiration.

 

Pure Natural Marble Tray
Marble accents like this gorgeous tray make your home appear clean and luxe. Made from genuine, high-quality marble, this tray looks great atop dressers, kitchen counters, coffee tables, and makes a practical spot for your grab-and-go belongings.
$59.99 on Amazon
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SparkPod Shower Head
You’ll wonder how you ever settled for a regular shower after experiencing this high-pressure rainfall shower head. Every day just became spa day in your own bathroom oasis.
$47.95 on Amazon (was $56.78)

 

4 Piece Bathroom Hardware Set
Small tweaks can go a long way when it comes to refreshing your home. This four-piece bathroom hardware set has a modern brushed gold finish, while giving your space a practical upgrade with a towel ring, two towel hooks, and a toilet paper holder.
$43.99 on Amazon (was $46.99)

 

M&SENSE Natural Soy Wax
This natural soy wax candle is a little luxury you can burn guilt-free, made without paraffin, phthalates, or parabens and featuring premium essential oils for up to 50 hours of burn time in a chic olive-green glass jar.
$31.99 on Amazon
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Bouclair White Shell Decorative Bowl
Its sculptural shell design gives a high-end, designer-decor look without the high price tag. Made from ceramic, it can be styled on a coffee table, console or dining table as a decorative accent or statement piece.
$29.99 at Walmart

 

Luxury Faux Fur Throw
What could be better than a soft, fluffy throw that also complements your decor? Made from 100% recycled polyester, this plush faux fur throw adds a luxe feel to your space while keeping you warm on chilly nights.
$125.00 at Quince

 

Egyptian cotton towels Soft and absorbent, super high quality
High-quality towels are one of those simple home luxuries that can instantly upgrade your daily routine. These Egyptian cotton towels are wonderfully soft and absorbent, making every shower or bath feel a little more luxe.
$12.00 at Simons
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Premium Bamboo Bathtub Tray Caddy
Relax and unwind. This bamboo bathtub tray turns your bath into a spa-like experience, with and adjustable design and dedicated spaces for a book, tablet, drink and toiletries.
$35.99 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Kitchen Sink Faucet Organizer – $25.76

White Throw Blanket – $25.99

High Pressure Rainfall Shower Head – $104.99

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