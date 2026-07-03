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The Curator

Inside the modern Canadian cottage aesthetic: The décor trends defining lake house style

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted July 3, 2026 8:00 pm
1 min read
Read on for cozy finds from Simons, Article, Wayfair and more. View image in full screen
Read on for cozy finds from Simons, Article, Wayfair and more.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There’s a quiet charm to the modern Canadian cottage aesthetic—where comfort meets simplicity and every piece feels connected to the calm of lake life. From soft textures and natural materials to thoughtfully chosen accents, this style is all about creating a relaxed, welcoming space that feels both elevated and easygoing. In this edit, we highlight décor pieces that capture that breezy lake house feel, blending warmth, function, and beautiful design. Read on for cozy finds from Simons, Article, Wayfair and more.
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Blue and White Ceramic Vase
This stylish vase does more than hold your fresh bouquet. Modern with a artisan ceramic finish, it makes a costal-inspired centerpiece for tables, bookshelves, kitchens, or bedrooms.
$37.88 on Amazon

 

Scalloped seagrass tray
This scalloped seagrass tray pairs natural woven texture with a soft, sculptural edge, and looks great atop your coffee table or kitchen counters.
$29.00 at Simons

 

Decorative Linen Throw Pillow Covers
These textured striped pillow covers bring a relaxed aesthetic, with neutral tones and subtle patterning that blend easily into cozy, natural, and modern rustic interiors.
$22.99 on Amazon
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Framed Vintage Hydrangea Floral Wall Art
Lean into nature to create a soft, calming feel inside your home and out. This framed vintage hydrangea and sailboat canvas blends soft blue florals with a serene landscape for a tranquil touch.
$45.63 on Amazon

 

GoCraft Wooden Round Cutting Board
Love natural texture and rustic accents? Thos wooden cutting board pairs perfectly with beachhouse, lakehouse, or cottage-style kitchens. Its organic tree-bark rim and rich wood grain make it just as beautiful on display as it is for serving.
$85.46 on Amazon

 

Bouclair White 2-Tone Ceramic Table Lamp
Set the atmosphere with a clean, ceramic minimalist lamp that instantly adds glow to your bedrooms, living spaces or reading nooks.
$79.98 at Walmart (was $99.98)
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Cove 102.75 Inch Outdoor Modular Sofa - Basket Beige
With basket beige cushions and tailored lines, the the Cove Collection from Article is causal yet elegant. This piece is made from solid acacia frame and designed to be low and loungey.
$3159 at Article

 

Faux-rattan mosaic basket
This faux-rattan mosaic basket features a soft woven texture and warm neutral tone, crafted from durable polypropylene over a sturdy iron frame for lasting structure. It provides handy storage for blankets, magazines, or everyday essentials while keeping your space neatly organized and visually on point.
$12.99 at Simons (was $20.00)

 

Hammock Universe Mayan Hammock Hanging Chair
Being in a nature-first environment is all about slowing down and finding space to relax, and this hammock helps bring that feeling into your home or cottage. Made from durable cotton threads woven in the traditional Mayan style, it’s designed to support up to 250 pounds, offering a comfortable and inviting place to unwind.
Buy on Amazon
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WELLAND 24 Inch Cedar Natural Edge Floating Shelf Set of 2
This set of 2 floating shelves is crafted from 100% solid cedar wood, featuring a natural live-edge design that brings rustic warmth and organic character to your space. Perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, or entryways, they a great modern storage and display solution.
$129 on Amazon

 

The World Is Your Oyster Art Print
If you’re looking for the perfect way to decorate a woodsy-inspired home, leaning into blue and beachy tones is a great way to bring in a calm, coastal feel. This 50×70 cm art print by Adrienna Matzeg for Paper Collective captures a moment of shared warmth and connection, printed in 12 rich colours on fine art paper and available exclusively online through Simons Maison.
$110.00 at Simons

 

Mendes Solid Wood End Table
If you love a lodge-like aesthetic, this solid wood end table brings natural warmth and organic character to any space with its tree stump-inspired design and rich, visible grain. Functional and cottage-chic, it adds a grounded accent to any room.
$279.99 at Wayfair (was $550.62)
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You may also like:

Solar String Lights – $49.99

Patio Novagarden Balcony Railing Table – $106.24

Veradek Umbrella Side Table – $149.99

Patio Cantilever Umbrella Cover for 9-13 Ft Umbrellas – $49.99

 

 

 

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