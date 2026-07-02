Outdoor entertaining, elevated: The essentials for a stylish summer gathering

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This hosting season, show off your dinner party skills with the tableware, furniture and table scape must-haves that will impress all your guests. From French dining sets to monochrome placemats, these finds were especially made for elevated gatherings. And the best part? High-end elegance has never been so budget-friendly. Read on for summer entertaining inspo from leading brands like Anthropologie, Le Creuset, SharkNinja and more.

ZENFUN 2 Pack Ice Bucket From brunch spreads to backyard BBQs, stainless steel ice buckets are a summer must-have for keeping drinks perfectly chilled. Study and a necessary pairing for champagne bottles, wine, or soft drinks. $28.99 on Amazon

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Bistro Tile Stoneware 24k Gold Accent Pie Dish Don’t let your zesty lemon meringue pies or decadent casseroles fall flat without the right presentation. A Parisian reverie in stoneware, this Bistro Tile pie dish—edged in 24k gold—turns every bake into something worthy of a candlelit café in Saint-Germain. $44.00 at Anthropologie

16-Piece Vintage Embossed Stoneware Dinnerware Set This elegant vintage embossed dinnerware is a surefire way to make each guest at your table feel like royalty, elevating even the simplest meal into a polished, beautifully styled table setting. $187.99 at Wayfair

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Rectangular Dish Recognized for their “oven-to-table” aesthetic—bold, signature colours and elegant shapes, Le Creuset Stoneware dishes are especially suited for lasagna, baked ziti, roasted vegetables, casseroles, and fruit crumbles—anything that benefits from even heat, generous depth, and a polished presentation. $207.61 at Walmart

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6.5Ft Boho Fringe Outdoor Umbrella For a relaxed, bohemian, slightly vintage “vacation” vibe, consider adding a fringe patio umbrella to keep everyone cool and shaded. This coveted model from Wayfair features UPF50+ sun protection, a push-button tilt function for easy angle adjustment, and a lightweight yet sturdy steel pole. $259.99 on Wayfair (was $329.99)

Marseille 7-Piece french Aluminum & Acacia Dining Set This Marseille 7-piece French dining set channels a Vogue-worthy Parisian café aesthetic with its woven rattan detailing, soft blue-and-white tones, and refined acacia wood table. $1,280.00 at Wayfair (was $1,550.00)

Madeline Embroidered Table Runner Tie it all together with the Madeline Embroidered Table Runner, featuring delicate scallop embroidery and a soft cotton texture. Available in multiple colours and measuring 90″ long, it drapes smoothly across the table, keeping your dining setup immaculately styled. $68.00 at Anthropologie

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Bravario Unbreakable Glasses No one wants to worry about scattered glass at a party. These Bravario unbreakable whiskey glasses offer crystal-clear style with durable, BPA-free Tritan that’s perfect for both indoor and outdoor entertaining. $59.99 on Amazon

120 Pcs Beige Scalloped Cream Party Napkins Here’s a simple way to elevate a tablescape. These elegant scalloped napkins feature a creamy beige tone with delicate, decorative edges. $15.99 on Amazon

Monochrome braided placemats Set of 4 Visually cohesive and functional, these monochrome braided placemats (Set of 4) are great for protecting your table from heat, spills, and scratches while creating a summer-inspired place setting for each person. $12.99 at Simons (was $18.00)

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Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink & Ice Machine This is the kitchen appliance that will steal the show at all your summer parties, turning everyday drinks into smooth, icy slushes in minutes. The Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink & Ice Machine is perfect for frozen margaritas, frappés, mocktails, and soda-based slushes. Yum! $393.99 on Amazon (was $449.99)

HONEY JOY Kids Picnic Table The kids table just got a major upgrade with this fir wood picnic table. This set includes a foldable umbrella and soft cushions, making it a comfortable, shaded spot for snacks, crafts, and play. $159.99 on Amazon (was $185.99)

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40 Piece Gold Silverware Set for 8 – $39.99

Artoid Mode Beige Farmhouse Woven Rustic Hollow Table Runner – $13.99

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Clear Acrylic Lucite Serving Tray – $36.99