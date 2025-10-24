Last-minute Halloween deals: costumes, decor and party essentials

Send this page to someone via email

Spooky season is almost here, but don’t worry—you can still snag the perfect Halloween finds! From costumes and decorations to festive tableware, our last-minute deals make it easy to celebrate without the stress. We’ve found scary steals from Simons, Wayfair, Pottery Barn and more. But hurry, the fang-tastic savings won’t last long!

61.75 Inch Lighted Halloween 2D Haunted House Outdoor Décor With 210 Warm White LED Lights If you’re still on the hunt for adorable décor this spooky season, this 2D haunted house sign adorned with LED lights is just the thing! It sets the perfect glowing atmosphere to welcome trick-or-treaters to your door. $195.99 at Wayfair (was $217.99)

Faux black eucalyptus garland Halloween Collection Halloween decor meets haute style—this deep black, velvety eucalyptus garland from Simons is festive while staying chic. $29.95 at Simons (was $50.00)

Scary Squad Cork Placemats - Set of 4 Cute, and just a little creepy…your Halloween dinner just got way more fun. Each set comes with four durable cork placemats that are easy to clean, look amazing, and help support healthy forests around the world. $47.97 at Pottery Barn (was $96)

JOLLY RANCHER Assorted Hard Candy With 360 individually wrapped pieces in a giant 2.26kg bag, these Jolly Ranchers are ideal for filling trick-or-treat bowls or sharing at parties. $65 on Amazon

Home Decoration Iumwxz LED Halloween Candy Bags These glowing Halloween candy bags are as cute as they are handy. The LED lights will help your trick or treaters find their next sweet stop. $14.41 at Walmart (was $17.37)

Costumed animals tablecloth Halloween Collection Designed with love in Canada, this Halloween themed tablecloth is a must-have for spooky kids parties. $19.99 at Simons (was $30.00)

Cat Ears Headband Need a low-maintenance last minute costume? These furry cat ears pair with any black and white outfit to make a super quick and easy costume – whether you’re hosting or handing out candy. $11.69 on Amazon (was $12.99)

