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Your next trip just got a whole lot easier–and a little more comfortable and refreshed, too! If you haven’t already, it’s time to pack those travel accessories that make vacation life feel effortless. Think: a compact travel toothbrush for on-the-go freshness, a cozy eye mask to help you snooze anywhere, and portable power banks and adapters so you’re never caught without a charge. These handy little extras aren’t just practical, they’re total game-changers. Ready to upgrade your travel routine? Let’s dive into the must-have accessories you’ll wonder how you ever lived without.

Dyson Supersonic Travel™ hair dryer Never compromise on great hair while travelling. Smaller and lighter than the original, this powerful Dyson hair dryer automatically adjusts voltage for international use, delivering fast drying and smooth, frizz-free styling wherever your travels take you. Compatible with your existing Supersonic attachments, it’s a luxe carry-on essential. $399.99 on Amazon

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trtl Travel and Airplane Pillow Upgrade your in-flight sleep with this cleverly designed travel pillow that supports your head and neck without the bulk of a traditional U-shaped pillow. Lightweight, compact and machine washable, it helps you arrive feeling rested instead of stiff. $84.99 on Amazon

Anker Nano Power Bank Slim enough to slip into your pocket, this magnetic power bank delivers fast, reliable charging when you’re on the move. With Qi2 and MagSafe compatibility and USB-C fast charging, it’s an easy way to keep your phone powered through long travel days. $59.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs Designed for deeper quiet, these sleek silicone earplugs reduce noise without fully blocking out the world. Ideal for flights, hotel stays or light sleepers, they’re ultra-comfortable, reusable and come with a compact case for easy travel. $36.05 on amazon

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Inflatable Travel Pillow Say goodbye to stiff necks mid-flight. This inflatable travel pillow offers customizable firmness and ergonomic support, then deflates to pack down small in your carry-on. $29.99 on Amazon

BIODANCE Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask A flight-friendly skin saviour, this bio-collagen mask delivers an intense hit of hydration to plump, smooth and revive tired skin. Use it mid-flight or post-landing for a noticeably fresher, glowier complexion. $23.59 on Amazon (was $25.99)

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Travel Sickness Bands A drug-free solution for motion sickness, these acupressure wristbands help ease nausea during flights, car rides and boat trips. Comfortable, reusable and discreet, they’re a must-pack for sensitive travellers. Buy on Amazon

Aura Cacia Lemon Essential Oil Fresh and energizing, this pure lemon essential oil is perfect for travel days when you need a quick pick-me-up. Add a drop to a tissue, diffuser or travel pouch to boost focus and freshness on the go. $7.99 at well.ca

Essential Toothpaste Tabs A smart swap for liquid toothpaste, these eco-friendly tabs are TSA-approved, mess-free and ideal for travel. Just chew, brush and rinse for a fresh, clean feel. $11.99 on Amazon

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PAUME Moisturizing Antibacterial Hand Gel Travel Bottle Bundle This elevated hand sanitizer kills germs while keeping hands soft and hydrated, thanks to glycerin and essential oils. The chic, refillable travel bottles make it easy to stay clean without sacrificing skin comfort. $28 at well.ca

JETech Privacy Screen Protector Protect your screen–and your privacy–while travelling. This privacy screen protector keeps prying eyes from seeing your phone from side angles, making it ideal for scrolling on planes and in busy terminals. Bonus: it also helps guard against scratches and smudges. $14.99 on Amazon

Airplane Cell Phone Holder Hands-free entertainment, solved. This compact phone holder clips onto tray tables, seat backs or luggage handles so you can watch movies or FaceTime comfortably during your flight. It folds flat when not in use, making it a no-brainer carry-on accessory. $12.99 on Amazon (was $13.99)

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ONTYZZ Inflatable Seat Cushion Long flights and hard seats are no match for this inflatable cushion. Designed to provide extra support and pressure relief, it helps make economy seating far more comfortable. $17.99 on Amazon

Inflatable Neck Pillow Upgrade your in-flight naps with this ergonomic neck pillow. It inflates in seconds with a push of a button and a valve allows you to adjust to desired firmness to help prevent head bobbing and neck strain. When you land, simply deflate and tuck it away in the carry bag. $17.84 on Amazon (was $23.99)

Foot Hammock for Plane Give your legs a break mid-flight. This foot hammock attaches easily to the tray table and lets you elevate your feet for better circulation and comfort. It’s especially helpful on long-haul flights when stretching out isn’t an option. Buy on Amazon

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Airplane Tray Table Cover with Tablet Pocket Turn your tray table into a cleaner, more organized surface. This washable cover slips over standard tray tables and includes a tablet pocket for hands-free viewing. It’s a smart addition for germ-conscious travellers and parents flying with kids. $21.79 on Amazon

WAOAW Sleep Mask Block out cabin lights and daylight with this ultra-soft sleep mask. Designed to sit comfortably without pressing on your eyes, it helps create a dark, calming environment so you can actually rest while travelling–no matter where you are. $12.3 on Amazon (was $13.99)

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Scotch-Brite Mini Travel Lint Roller – $18.66

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Nesugar Steamer – $49

Proglobe Travel Blanket and Pillow –$71.23

Apple AirTag You can just throw this tracker in your bag and relax, knowing you can track its location anywhere you go with the Find My app and Apple’s worldwide network. It’s like having a breadcrumb trail for your luggage, which gives you peace of mind and control while you explore. Buy on Amazon $129 for pack of 4 at walmart

GoDashed Travelpod 5-in-1 Travel Charger Power Bank If you want to keep your devices charged while travelling, consider the GoDashed Travelpod. It has a strong battery, integrated Lightning and USB-C cables, wireless charging, and four universal adapters, eliminating the need for extra chargers. Its compact, foldable design makes it easy to pack. $129.99 on Amazon

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Dr. Meter Portable Luggage Scale This handy luggage scale helps you avoid surprise overweight fees by giving you an accurate read before you even leave for the airport. Its compact, easy-to-use design and reliable accuracy provide reassurance and confidence for stress-free packing every time. $13.29 on Amazon (was $13.99)

Brita Premium Filtering Water Bottle Say goodbye to weird tap flavours and plastic-waste guilt with this filtered water bottle that brings fresh, great-tasting water wherever you go. A handy carry loop and a dependable carbon filter (which lasts about two months) guarantee that you’re always ready for hydration, making it an ideal grab-and-go option for all your adventures. $24.99 on Amazon $21.98 at Walmart

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush This powerful electric toothbrush keeps your smile fresh on the go with multiple cleaning modes, a smart timer, and a battery that lasts up to a month. It even comes with a sleek travel case and extra brush heads, making it an easy addition to your packing list. $54.95 on Amazon (was $67.95) $42.65 at Walmart

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Beis On The Go Essential Case This compact travel case organizes your beauty essentials from takeoff to landing, boasting a dual-sided design and a convenient carry handle. It even has a mini-mirror, making it super easy to freshen up wherever you are. $33 (was $65) on Beistravel.com

Musicozy Sleep Headphones and Eye Mask Slip on this ultra-comfy Bluetooth headband and drift off to your favourite beats, podcasts, or white noise–no earbuds digging into your ears mid-nap. It’s stretchy, breathable, and perfect for flights or hotel rooms, letting you tune out and relax wherever your travels take you. $28.99 on Amazon (was $32.99)

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Loop Quiet 2 Earplugs – $29.95

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Nite Ize Runoff Waterproof Phone Pouch – $73.29

Lamicall Mini Portable Fan – $24.99