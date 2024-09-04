Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Shop our top 5 deals of the week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted September 4, 2024 6:00 am
1 min read
Deals of the week View image in full screen
Here are our favourite Amazon deals up for grabs this week.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week. Save big on Kiehl’s, Kitsch and more coveted brand items.

 

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
Create voluminous, heat-free curls with these silky satin headbands by Kitsch. Ideal for all hair types, they offer gorgeous overnight curls without damage. Perfect for teens and adults alike.
$20.99 on Amazon (was $27.59)

 

Weekender Overnight Bag
Stay charged on the move with this decidedly chic weekender bag’s USB interface. It boasts multiple pockets including a zippered wet bag and compartments for towels, cosmetics and more. Keep wet items separate with its waterproof pocket. Ideal for gym, travel and beyond.
$36.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Women's Breathable Seamless Thongs
Skims, who? These breathable seamless thongs are the perfect barely-there underwear. Plus, they feature a supportive wide compression waistband for the best tummy control and moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry and comfortable all day long.
$35.98 on Amazon (was $42.98)
More Recommendations

 

Kiehl's Expertly Clear Moisturizer for Acne Prone Skin
$48.50 at Sephora (was $57)

 

Anglo Metal Flat Wall Mirror
Wayfair’s much-anticipated Labour Day sale is on until tomorrow, and it’s packed with irresistible deals (up to 70 per cent off!) across every category. Elevate your space with French provincial elegance. This mirror’s arched shape, ornate garland and antique gold finish add vintage charm to any room. Perfect for mantles, entryways, or vanities, it enhances your décor with style and depth.
$136.99 at Wayfair (was $157.99)
Advertisement
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices