Shop our top 5 deals of the week

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week. Save big on Kiehl’s, Kitsch and more coveted brand items.

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set Create voluminous, heat-free curls with these silky satin headbands by Kitsch. Ideal for all hair types, they offer gorgeous overnight curls without damage. Perfect for teens and adults alike. $20.99 on Amazon (was $27.59)

Weekender Overnight Bag Stay charged on the move with this decidedly chic weekender bag’s USB interface. It boasts multiple pockets including a zippered wet bag and compartments for towels, cosmetics and more. Keep wet items separate with its waterproof pocket. Ideal for gym, travel and beyond. $36.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Women's Breathable Seamless Thongs Skims, who? These breathable seamless thongs are the perfect barely-there underwear. Plus, they feature a supportive wide compression waistband for the best tummy control and moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry and comfortable all day long. $35.98 on Amazon (was $42.98)

Anglo Metal Flat Wall Mirror Wayfair’s much-anticipated Labour Day sale is on until tomorrow, and it’s packed with irresistible deals (up to 70 per cent off!) across every category. Elevate your space with French provincial elegance. This mirror’s arched shape, ornate garland and antique gold finish add vintage charm to any room. Perfect for mantles, entryways, or vanities, it enhances your décor with style and depth. $136.99 at Wayfair (was $157.99)