The Curator

Shop our top 5 deals of the week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted August 13, 2024 8:13 pm
1 min read
Amazon deals View image in full screen
Here are our favourite deals up for grabs this week.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week. Save big on Eufy, Bedsure and more coveted brand items.

 

Cosori 6.8Qt Air Fryer
Experience faster cooking with this upgraded air fryer. Dual heating elements and a smart temperature algorithm deliver crispy, juicy results. Enjoy 12 versatile functions, from air frying to baking, with customizable settings for your perfect meal every time.
$206.99 on Amazon (was $243.94)

 

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Experience premium sound with these high-performance wireless noise-canceling headphones. Compatible with iOS and Android, Pure ANC actively blocks external noise while real-time audio calibration ensures optimal sound quality. Enjoy up to 22 hours of wireless playback for all-day listening.
$199.95 on Amazon (was $439.95)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac
The Eufy robot vacuum combines compact, quiet operation with powerful cleaning. At just 2.85″ tall, it runs up to 100 minutes on hardwood, with BoostIQ Technology automatically boosting suction when needed, all while operating at a noise level similar to a microwave.
$179.99 on Amazon (was $259.99)
100% Egyptian Cotton Queen Sheets
Get unmatched comfort with these luxurious 1000-thread-count 100% Egyptian cotton sheets. This four-piece set includes deep pocket fitted sheets with all-around elastic for a snug fit, transforming your bed into a plush retreat for a restful sleep.
$93.74 on Amazon (was $124.99)

 

Bedsure White Duvet Cover King Size
This ultra-soft double brushed duvet cover set for kids, made from polyester microfiber, delivers exceptional comfort without rustling noise. The durable design features neat stitching for enhanced longevity, while a unique dyeing technique ensures vibrant, fade-resistant colours.
$26.99 on Amazon (was $42.99)
