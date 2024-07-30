Menu

The Curator

Shop our top 5 deals of the week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted July 30, 2024 2:21 pm
1 min read
Amazon deals of the week View image in full screen
Here are our favourite deals up for grabs this week.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week. Save big on Stanley, Rael pimple patches and more coveted brand items.

 

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler
Stay refreshed with the H2.0 FlowState tumbler. Double-wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks cold or hot for hours. Available in 14oz, 20oz, 30oz, 40oz, and 64oz sizes, with a narrow base to fit car cup holders.
$39 on Amazon (was $44.5)

 

Rael Miracle Invisible Spot Cover
Made with medical-grade, highly absorbent hydrocolloid, these patches offer non-drying, hypoallergenic care in 10mm and 12mm sizes. The clear, matte finish and extra-thin edges blend seamlessly with any skin tone, staying on all day and night.
$24.99 on Amazon (was $26.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Hair Finishing Stick
Tame flyaway hair with this hydrating stick made from coconut oil, jojoba oil, and tapioca starch. It’s refreshing, non-greasy, and non-sticky, leaving your hair shiny and smooth. Designed like mascara for quick combing, it prevents hair from drying and knotting.
$8.09 on Amazon (was $9.88)
More Recommendations

 

Philips Sonicare Power Flosser
Achieve up to 180 per cent better gum health with this water flosser. Featuring a Quad Stream Tip, Pulse Wave Technology, and Whisper Quiet Design, it offers four modes and ten intensities for a thorough, discreet clean.
$149.95 on Amazon (was $179.99)

 

Set of 4 Pickleball-Paddles
This pickleball set includes everything for doubles play: four fiberglass paddles, two outdoor and two indoor balls, a mesh ball bag, four replacement lead tapes, and a compact paddle bag. Perfect for starters—just grab a net and court to start playing!
$75.9 on Amazon (was $90.99)
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

