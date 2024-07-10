Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Shop our top 5 deals of the week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted July 10, 2024 2:41 pm
1 min read
Amazon top deals of the week View image in full screen
Here are our favourite deals up for grabs this week.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week. Save big on Drmtlgy, Breylee and more coveted brand items.

 

Ulike Laser Hair Removal Air 10 IPL
Experience salon-quality, permanent hair removal from the comfort of your home with Ulike’s advanced IPL laser device. Tailor your treatment with four modes—fast, normal, high, and SHR—designed to suit different body areas and skin sensitivities. Noticeable results begin in just two weeks.
$389 on Amazon (was $549)

 

Wetoweto 30oz Tumbler
Upgrade your coffee game with this high-quality stainless-steel tumbler! Durable, non-toxic and rust-free, it’s a healthier choice over plastic. Dishwasher safe with a wide mouth for easy cleaning. Comes with two BPA-free lids.
$19.99 on Amazon (was $22.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

DRMTLGY Anti-Aging Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 46
We’ve done a deep dive on tinted sunscreens and this DRMTLGY brand is high on our list. It’s a tinted moisturizer, but it’s super lightweight, and you can use it in addition to your daily morning moisturizer. But if you’re looking to get ready in a flash, this bottle can do it all.
$20 on Amazon (was $46)
More Recommendations

 

Breylee Aloe Vera Eye Mask
Wake up tired eyes with these luxurious under-eye patches! Reduce puffiness, dark circles and wrinkles, leaving you refreshed and radiant, even after sleepless nights. Perfect for both men and women.
$17.99 on Amazon (was $25.99)

 

Food Storage Containers
School may be out for the summer, but by the time it’s back, you’ll want to be prepped with *all* the food storage containers. These leakproof snap lid containers feature airtight silicone seals and reinforced locking lids for ultimate freshness and spill-free storage.
$38.99 on Amazon (was $45.99)
Advertisement
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices