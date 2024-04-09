Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Our top 5 Amazon deals of the week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted April 9, 2024 3:12 pm
1 min read
Amazon deals of the week View image in full screen
Here are our favourite Amazon deals up for grabs this week.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada. Save big on Rosso Cafe, Nextmug and more coveted brand items.

 

 

Wax Sticks for Hair
If you’re a fan of the slicked-back bun look, it’s time to take your hairdo to the next level with these TikTok viral wax sticks. Bonus: it’s made of 100 per cent plant extracts, so long-term use can actually improve hair quality.
$13.06 on Amazon (was $21.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Travel Make Up Bag
This vegan leather makeup bag is equipped with separate brush compartments, roomy interior organization and a front zipper pocket for convenience. It makes for the perfect travel companion.
$20.99 on Amazon (was $25.99)

 

Lamicall Tablet Stand
Crafted from sleek silver aluminum alloy, this Lamicall tablet stand is sturdy yet lightweight, complementing iPads and other tablets beautifully while keeping your desktop elegant and organized.
$22.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)
More Recommendations

 

Rosso Coffee Capsules for Nespresso
Get 120 gourmet espresso pods, now at a low price. Compatible with Nespresso machines, these high-quality pods are full of flavour that users rave about.
$57 on Amazon (was $70)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Nextmug Self-Heating Mug
Introducing the Nextmug, your solution to always enjoying beverages at the perfect temperature. With customizable settings of warm (130°), hot (140°), or piping (150°), and smart sensors for real-time temperature control, your drinks stay just how you like them.
$134.94 on Amazon (was $189.95)

 

The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices