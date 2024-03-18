Amazon’s Big Spring Sale: Shop these early deals!

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We’re just two days away from Amazon’s first ever Big Spring Sale. The sale will run from March 20-25, and will offer deep discounts on a wide selection of must-have items for spring. Big savings include up to 50 per cent off beauty products and sports equipment and as much as 40 per cent off home products, spring fashion and select electronics.

All week, we’re going to sift through hundreds of deals, bringing you the best of the best. Keep an eye out for our newsletter, which we’ll send out daily once the sale gets into full swing.

Even though the Big Spring Sale hasn’t officially started, there are some great early deals you won’t want to miss.

Memory Foam Pillows 2 Packs Spring is a great time to refresh your bedding. Your pillow is such a crucial part of your sleep routine, and these breathable memory foam pillows are currently 46% off. The best part? You can customize the pillow to your liking. $43.46 on Amazon (was $79.99)

Story continues below advertisement

MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones If you’re a side sleeper, this headband is perfect for you. Fully charged, it can play music or sleep sounds for up to 10 hours. Plus, the band is fully adjustable to comfortably fit any head size. And it’s not just for sleep—you can take it on a walk, run, or even to the gym. $22.76 on Amazon (was $49.99)

soundcore by Anker Noise Cancelling Earbuds These noise-canceling wireless earbuds are available at a great deal, with 40% off. You’ll get up to 10 hours of playtime on one charge, and with a fast-charge option, you can enjoy four hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging. $59.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Sahara Sailor Water Bottle This Amazon bestseller is great for playing sports and staying hydrated on-the-go. The silicone ring ensures it’s leakproof and easy to open with just one hand. It also features a fast water flow mouth, which users appreciate. One user says, “I’ve tried other bottles but love this one the most! It actually helps me drink more water every day. Plus, it’s not heavy to carry around.” $14.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Lefant Robot Vacuums If you’ve always wanted to try a robot vacuum, there’s no better time than now. Save 55% during the Big Spring Sale on this popular model. You have several different program options to make the most out of your space. Levant’s Freemove technology has built-in infrared sensors that can detect obstacles and adjust suction levels when moving onto carpet. $149.99 on Amazon (was $329.99)

BLUEAIR Air Purifier This BLUEAIR purifier works well in bedrooms and small spaces and will remove 99.97 per cent of tiny airborne particles. It’s also very quiet so won’t disturb you overnight, and there’s an easy colour-coded system to assess the air quality in your house. $175.99 on Amazon (was $219.99)

iDOO 20Pods Indoor Herb Garden Looking to test your green thumb indoors? There are plenty of options with this 20-pod indoor herb garden. It offers three different grow light options and a timer so you can adjust according to your plants’ needs. Plus, it’s a great way to get the whole family involved. $127.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Holy Stone GPS Drone This 2-Axis Gimbal GPS drone is a fantastic value at 30% off. It’s ultra-stable with anti-shake technology and is suitable for beginners too. Plus, its GPS function enables it to follow you around or find its way home. $279.99 on Amazon (was $399.99)

Laser Hair Removal Reduce pain during hair removal with your own at-home laser. You can start to see results in as little as four weeks. The device features two modes – a manual mode for removing hair from underarms, fingers, bikini line, lips, and other small delicate areas. The auto mode is ideal for larger areas such as arms, legs, and backs. $142.49 on Amazon (was $199.99)

2 Step Ladder This portable 2-step ladder is a great addition to any household. It’s easy to set up and features wide anti-slip steps, along with anti-slip covers for the base. Plus, you can simply fold and tuck it away when not in use! $67.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)