Adjust to daylight saving time with these 10 products

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We know it’s coming. And yet every year whether the clocks jump forward or back, we panic. Daylight saving time will begin this year on Sunday, March 10 at 2 a.m. local time. Which means we’ll lose an hour of sleep by “springing forward” and it also means longer daylight hours too – which can impact sleep. So as we count down the sleeps to daylight saving, we’ve gathered some of our favorite sleep products here at The Curator. From essential oils to weighted blankets, these 10 items are sure to help you get the best night’s sleep.

BeeVines Silk Sleep Mask If you need complete darkness to get a good night’s rest, invest in a comfortable sleep mask to block out unwanted light. Slipping one on also signals your brain that it’s time for bed, decreasing the number of distractions in your room as you snuggle in for the night. $13.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains Don’t like sleeping with something on your face? Consider blackout curtains instead. They may help you get better shuteye at night by blocking out light, which can interfere with the creation of melatonin. They can also shield against the hot sun and help retain heat during colder nights, giving you more control over sleep temperature. $19.94 on Amazon (was $24.94)

Sleep Essential Oil Blend for Diffuser If you want to check out some sleepy essential oils, Amazon has you covered with this Dream Essential Oil Blend. It’s undiluted and comes highly recommended by more than 30,000 reviewers. $19.95 on Amazon

Saje Restful Sleep Mist If you want to add sleepy essential oils right onto your pillow for your best night’s rest yet, try Saje’s restful sleep mist. Spray it once onto your pillow before you get ready for bed, then settle in for a relaxing night’s rest. $26 at Saje.ca

Story continues below advertisement

Hatch Restore 2 The way you go to sleep affects the quality of your sleep, which means it’s worth investing in a solid pre-bedtime game plan. That’s where a Hatch Restore comes in handy. The bedside clock doubles as a nightlight, sound machine and alarm. You can also program it to create your ultimate sleep routine with gentle wind-down and wake-up settings. $269.99 on Amazon

The Endy Weighted Blanket Sometimes your best night’s sleep comes when you feel tucked in and secure. Enter weighted blankets, which may help your heart rate and breathing to slow down before bed. Canadian company Endy offers a 15-pound weighted blanket in a neutral design that goes with most bedroom decors. $195 on Amazon $195 at Endy

Sivio Sherpa Fleece Weighted Blanket If you’re looking for a warmer and more budget-friendly weighted blanket, this 15-pound Sherpa fleece blanket is a top Amazon pick and comes in a variety of colours. $89.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Teal’s Sleep Bath with Melatonin & Essential Oils Melatonin is the hormone your brain produces in response to darkness and helps to promote healthy sleep. Most people produce enough melatonin naturally, however prolonged screen time before bed may affect that production. So, there are many melatonin supplements and products now hitting the market. Consult with a doctor before taking one, but a good bedtime routine you may want to get into could involve this melatonin sleep bath from Dr Teal’s. $8.24 on Amazon

Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set In life, there are some things worth investing in. A really good set of sheets is one of them. More than 22,000 reviewers are in love with this Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set from Brooklinen. The sheets are soft and breathable but won’t break the bank. They also come in several colours and sizes, making them ideal for any bedroom. $159 US at Brooklinen

Hybrid Snow Cooling Pillow Where you lay your head down at the end of a long day matters. If your pillow isn’t giving you maximum comfort and support, it’s bound to affect your rest. Pillows are also very personal and everyone has their own preferences. If it’s been a while since you invested in a new one or yours just isn’t comfy, consider an upgrade. $219.64 on Amazon $199 at Casper

Story continues below advertisement

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows These Queen-sized pillows are a top choice on Amazon and are designed for all kinds of sleepers—front, back, or that oh-so-spoonable side. $39.99 on Amazon (was $45.99)

Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband Whether you want to block out sounds or you just like listening to white noise while you sleep and your partner does not, sleep headphones can help. When selecting a pair, look for something that won’t fall out while you’re sleeping. This headband sleeping aid fits that bill, and can also be used for sports or meditation. $22.69 on Amazon (was $32.99)

Traditional Medicinals - Organic Nighty Night Extra Herbal Tea While alcohol can negatively affect sleep quality, teas can help to promote better shut eye. There are many bedtime brews available out there, so look for blends that include sleep-friendly herbal ingredients like chamomile, valerian root, ginger or lavender. $4.97 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

—

With files from Amber Dowling