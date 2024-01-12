5 ways to boost your mood this Blue Monday

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Winter got you feeling down? You’re not alone. There is a whole host of things working against us during the darker months – especially on Blue Monday.

Exposure to natural sunlight is crucial to regulating our mood. During the darker months, the lack of sunlight leads to changes in our circadian rhythm, affecting the production of melatonin and serotonin, which can contribute to feelings of fatigue, low energy, and mood changes.

We also have less natural vitamin D available to us, which we typically get through sun exposure, leading to an increased risk of depression.

Cold temperatures and overcast skies also discourage us from doing outdoor activities and socializing – and this decrease in physical activity and increased isolation also contribute to lower mood.

All in all, the darker months can wreak havoc on our mental health. But there are a number of ways you and your family can manage these effects and enjoy the darker months.

We spoke with holistic nutritionist, Nutbar founder and mother of three Kate Taylor Martin on how she helps stabilize and boost mood for herself and her family.

1. Wake up with Vitamin D3

Martin and her kids start every day with a dose of supplemental vitamin D3. She wakes up with a glass of levelled-up lemon water, which includes liquid ashwagandha, for performance and stress reduction, along with reishi, to boost the immune system and for relaxation, and a couple drops of vitamin D3. Liquid vitamin D is more easily digestible and allows for better absorption in the body. “I feel like if I have that morning water, I’m setting myself up for success,” says Martin.

She also ensures her three kids get their required vitamin D through the winter months, too. “I put a little drop on the top of their hand and they lick it off in the morning” which is fun for them, she says.

Organika Vitamin D3 Liquid 2500IU It’s not called the sunshine vitamin for nothing! Vitamin D-deficiency is common and so ensure you’ve got your optimal daily dose with a quality vitamin D that’s easy to absorb. Organika has a solid reputation and their ingredients are non-GMO, high potency, and third-party tested. $22.99 on Amazon

2. Make an energizing morning smoothie

For general vitality and to optimize feelings of wellbeing, she recommends eating whole nutrient-dense foods. One easy way to do that is in a morning smoothie, which is what she makes for herself and her kids. The best base for a smoothie is a huge handful of greens. You can’t taste it, but it’s giving you a huge amount of nutrients and fibre, she says.

Martin likes to add berries, protein, and healthy fat to her smoothies, such as good quality nut milk as well as any seeds she may have in her fridge – flaxseeds, chia seeds or hemp seeds.

For her kids, she makes a smoothie they love with cacao powder, banana, seeds, full-fat non-flavoured organic yogurt, along with a full handful of greens for fibre and nutrients. They can’t taste the greens but I’m not hiding it from them, she says. “I think they should know that greens are good for them and they should be eating them.”

Organic Traditions Cacao Powder Cacao powder can be used for many different yummy treats – from smoothies to brownies, chili and more. It’s an excellent source of magnesium, zinc and iron and rich in antioxidants. This caco powder by Organic Traditions is certified organic and kosher and has no added flavours or preservatives. $13.99 on Amazon

3. Reduce caffeine – and incorporate medicinal mushrooms

While coffee and sugar can provide a quick energy fix, it can also bring with it an energy crash later on. “One of the worst things for our health is really irregular blood sugar levels with that high high and that low low,” says Martin. And for some people, coffee can create jitters and a stress response in the body, further affecting mood.

On most days, Martin likes to drink matcha, which contains caffeine but has a slower sustained release providing her with a more clear, calm, focused energy. On the weekends, she may enjoy a coffee but then loads it up with healthy ingredients, such as collagen, a protein that’s great for stabilizing blood sugar levels, coconut oil for extra healthy fats, and a quality nut milk.

Martin uses barmilk, a product she created. It is made from organic almonds, organic cashews, organic maple syrup and organic sea salt and the nutmilk is frozen after production to capture the ingredients at their nutrition peak without any gums, fillers or preservatives.

Along with these collagen, coconut oil and nut milk, medicinal mushrooms are great to incorporate into coffee, too, to help regulate mood. “Chaga, for example, is amazing for that feeling of well-being and vitality and energy; cordyceps is a great natural energy boost, and lion’s mane is a nootropic – so great for brain health,” Martin says. She explains that mushrooms have a synergistic effect so when combined, they become more potent and enhance each other’s properties.

Four Sigmatic Organic Mushroom Ground Coffee OK, we get it. There is no way you’re going to swap out your morning joe for a coffee alternative. If that’s the case, then consider a healthier coffee, like Four Sigmatic’s organic ground coffee, which includes organic lion’s mane extract and organic chaga extract. $23.99 on Amazon (was $26.99)

4. Add in more Omega-3s

You’ve probably heard this time and time again: omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce depression-like symptoms. Omega-3s can be found in a variety of foods, including mackerel, salmon, oysters, sardines, and anchovies. But if the thought of these seafoods makes you go green in the face, there are other sources too. Flaxseed and chia seeds make good options – hello, morning smoothie! – as well as walnuts and soybeans.

But if none of those options seem appealing, there are plenty of omega-3 supplements to choose from.

NOW Supplements Omega-3 1,000mg NOW’s omega-3 gels and manufactured under strict quality control standards, and its high-quality formula is free of potentially harmful levels of contaminants such as mercury and heavy metals. $18.99 on Amazon

5. Optimize your sleep habits

Along with maintaining physical activity during the day, prioritizing healthy sleep habits is essential in stabilizing moods. Sleep disruption can affect serotonin and melatonin levels, potentially causing mood changes and low energy. Martin tries to minimize screen time for her kids when possible. Studies show that more than two hours of screen time a night can disrupt the ability to fall asleep.

She also likes to end the day with a sleep aid, like a warm Chill Pill drink, which helps boost relaxation.

Chillpill Superdrink Blend A blend of adaptogenic ingredients to help with stress reduction and to promote calm, including reishi to improve sleep. Mix with warm nut milk and some raw honey, and you’ve got a warming drink to set the bedtime mood. $20.00 at nutbar

