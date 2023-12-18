New Year’s Eve bash on a budget: Party prep under $60

Send this page to someone via email

Whether you’re a seasoned pro at hosting New Year’s Eve bashes or a newcomer to the party scene, rising living costs shouldn’t dim your celebration.

Fear not, as we’ve curated a list of NYE party prep ideas under $60.

Bid farewell to 2023 and welcome 2024 with style, making lasting memories without breaking the bank.

2024 New Year’s balloons Make a statement with the chic and easy-to-install 2024 New Year’s gold foil balloons, adding a touch of elegance as eye-catching decor and a perfect backdrop for photos. $10.99 on Amazon

Gold foil fringe curtain Effortlessly set the stage for an unforgettable celebration with this easy-to-install fringe curtain, available in seven colors to match your theme. Transform any space into a picture-perfect backdrop, guaranteeing an Instagram-worthy experience that will leave a lasting impression on all your guests. $11.99 on Amazon

New Year’s eve party kit Over the years, one consistent element at New Year’s parties has been the transformative power of party favours. Perfect for mid to large gatherings, this set comprises of 12 dazzling glasses, 6 stylish hats, 6 festive headbands, and 12 lively whistles. $35.99 on Amazon

Variety chips pack For those without a Costco membership or seeking swift delivery of a generous chip assortment, the Frito Lay Variety Pack of 50 is your ideal choice. Because let’s face it, at parties, you can never go wrong with a crowd-pleasing selection of chips! $48.75 on Amazon

Remote controlled disco ball light Half the success of hosting a memorable New Year’s Eve bash lies in crafting the perfect ambiance, aligning with the ideal music, and nailing the lighting. Achieve this effortlessly with this wireless remote-controlled disco ball light, dynamically changing color according to the music with seven lighting modes. $21.88 on Amazon

Gold plastic cups Elevate your New Year’s celebrations with simplicity, class, and elegance using this pack of 100 gold plastic cups. Perfectly coordinated with your decorations, they add a touch of sophistication to your festivities. $29.49 on Amazon

Party supplies pack For those mindful of budget concerns, this eco-friendly party supplies pack covers all your needs for up to 25 guests. It includes Dinner Plates, Dessert Plates, Napkins, Cups, Spoons, Straws, Forks, Knives, a tablecloth, and a coordinating party banner for a stylish and budget-friendly celebration. $29.91 on Amazon (was $32.91)

Party poppers Enhance the countdown experience with this set of 5 biodegradable confetti cannons or party poppers. Bursting with vibrant colors, they add an eco-friendly touch to make your celebration truly memorable. $27.99 on Amazon

Disposable camera Disposable cameras are making a comeback! Grab the Fujifilm QuickSnap Flash camera to capture 27 unforgettable moments at your party. Once developed, you’ll have hard and soft copies—perfect for sharing with guests or creating memorable social media posts! $27.08 on Amazon

Codenames Codenames is an engaging guessing game where players decipher code names related to a given hint-word provided by a teammate. Ideal for smaller gatherings, it’s perfect for those looking to spend a laid-back New Year’s Eve chilling with loved ones. $24.97 on Amazon

