From AirPods to Air Fryers: Shop our Curator bestsellers

The last month has been a busy one! With Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s been a hectic (but fun!) few shopping weeks.

Some of our bestsellers are still on sale – so it’s a great time to scoop up these deals before they’re gone.

Here are our top bestsellers by category for the month of November.

Beauty bestsellers

L’Oréal Paris Glycolic Acid Face Serum Like youth in a bottle, this L’Oréal serum contains ten percent pure glycolic acid to resurface dead skin cells and help reverse the effects of time. Unlike other products with high levels of glycolic acid, this breakthrough serum is formulated for daily use thanks to the soothing properties of aloe. $32.41 on Amazon (was $38.99) $35.99 at Shoppers Drugmart

Revlon One-Step Volumizer and Ionic Hair Dryer If someone on your shopping list loves a sleek blowout, this hot air brush by Conair is just the present for them! It dries, styles and volumizes hair in one step, and uses advanced ionic technology to reduce frizz for shiny, healthy-looking tresses. $54.96 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Sndyi Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. The long silicone bristles on this Sndyi scalp massager penetrate strands and distribute shampoo throughout the roots for an ulta-purifying cleanse. It’s an easy way to elevate your shower routine and make soak time more relaxing. After all, who doesn’t love head rubs? $11.89 on amazon (was $15.99)

Tech bestsellers

INIU Portable Charger Because everyone could benefit from a quick recharge, especially when it’s least expected. With its cutting-edge fast charging technology, this portable charger by INIU is the ideal stocking stuffer for tech-savvy friends seeking a swift energy boost. Its compact design allows you to conveniently slip it into a purse or carry around in your pocket for on-the-go use. $32.99 on Amazon (was $44.96)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Apple AirPods are great for listening to your favourite album or taking that work call while you’re on a walk. With more than 24 hours of battery life with the charging case and up to 5 hours of listening time on one charge you can’t go wrong. $139.99 on Amazon (was $179)

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Get all the streaming apps you love right on your television. This easy to use plug-and-play device features 50 percent more power than the latest generation, plus a voice-enabled remote control to make it easy for you to search for your favourite content. This streaming stick does not allow for 4k streaming, but you can’t go wrong for the price! $29.99 on amazon (was $59.99)

Home bestsellers

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 2-Basket Air Fryer Air fryers have quickly become a kitchen essential. Set them up for success with this double-basket air fryer. The first of its kind, this Ninja Foodie six-in-one machine lets you cook two foods, two ways at the same time rather than back-to-back like traditional models. $146.98 on Amazon (was $209.99)

AeroGarden Indoor Garden If you want to try growing herbs indoors for the first time, you can start with this smaller AeroGarden. It tells you when to add water, reminds you to add plant food and will even control the grow lights based on your plant’s needs. Up to six plants including basil, parsley, mint, dill and thyme all at the same time. The best part is there is no soil, so it’s mess-free. $94.99 on amazon (was $179.99)

Bissell Portable Carpet Cleaner This portable carpet and upholstery cleaner by Bissel will help save homebodies (read: clean freaks) everywhere perplexed by spots and stains in their space. Thanks to its powerful lifting powers and strong spray and suction, this machine helps to remove even the toughest of regular stains and pet messes. $94.48 on Amazon (was $119.99)

Lefant Robot Vacuum Give them the gift of hands-free cleaning with this top-of-the-line Lefant robot vacuum. With its powerful, multi-surface lifting suction and multiple cleaning modes (from random cleaning to spot cleaning), this smart vacuum is just the tool they’ll need for a pristine floor. Plus, it can be programmed to tidy up at any time using Alexa, Google voice assistant or the Lefant app. $299.99 on Amazon

Winer bestsellers

Scotts EZMELT Ice Melter As winter takes hold, make sure you have your shovel, car brushes and salt accessible and ready to go. Don’t wait for the first snowfall! $8.82 on Amazon

2in1 Magnetic Rechargeable Hand Warmers As temperatures continue to drop, it’s no surprise our rechargeable handwarmers are still going strong. They’d make a great stocking stuffer. I take mine everywhere – to school dropoff, on long walks and to hockey arenas! $41.99 on Amazon

Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel You’re not seeing double! This shovel has two ergonomic handles to help support as you scoop and lift. The spring-assist handle also helps reduce strain. This highly rated shovel has over 23,000 reviews. One user says: “The blade is wide enough to clear a big swath of sidewalk or driveway in each scoop, but not so big it’s unwieldy or hard to balance, even loaded with snow.” $27.98 on Amazon

With files from Adriana Monachino, Mike Yawny, Marina Hanna