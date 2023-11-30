Menu

The Curator

8 fun and interactive tech gifts for kids

By Allison Dunfield The Curator Team
Posted November 30, 2023 7:00 am
Not sure what to get your teen or tween? Let us help!. View image in full screen
Not sure what to get your teen or tween? Let us help!.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

While many adults have tech items on their holiday lists this year, there are increasing options for kids.  Many toys are now tech-focused and can increase STEM skills, fostering innovating, coding, scientific inquiry and design proficiency.

The following picks will allow kids to learn, grow and play – all at the same time!

VTech KidiZoom Creator Cam
Call “Action!” on your child’s inner Spielberg with this kid-friendly HD video camera and tripod. Strong and solid enough to survive the inevitable drops, its built-in microphone, video editor and effects tools will raise the curtain on creative play. Includes a green screen cloth and more than 20 animated backgrounds to fuel story time (and three built-in games, for break time).
$69.94 on Amazon (was $89.99)
Bitzee digital pet
Appearing to float on air in a small box, the Bitzee may just be the next big thing. It begins as a full-colour pixelated puppy, but as children interact via gentle taps and touches, it will eventually evolve into an adult, and then a “Super Bitzee.” With 15 unlockable animals in one pod, there is lots of love and attention for your child to give.
$85.51 on Amazon

 

Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Game Controller
Rev up those toddler fine motor skills (and eventual teen video game skills) with this hands-on play experience. Featuring two musical “gaming” modes, a light-up face and multiple buttons and knobs, this pretend controller opens an introductory portal to shapes, colours, numbers and alphabet education.
$11.95 on Amazon (was $12.99)

 

Elenco Snap Circuits Jr. SC-100 Electronics Exploration Kit
Make learning about electronics a snap! This award-winning STEM educational toy gives little engineers the platform to create more than 100 electrical circuit projects, with no tools required. More than 30 colour-coded parts (each with its own function) provide the building blocks to lights, sound and motion.
$46 on Amazon
Yoto Mini Player
Music and stories on the go — and no screen time! With simple controls, a promised long-lasting battery charge, and library of audiobook card titles (sold separately), children can explore their imagination without distraction. Doubles as a Bluetooth speaker and sleep sound machine. As Yoto itself says: “No microphone. No camera. No ads.”
$99.99 on Amazon
V-Tech Storytime with Sunny
Your kiddo will love interacting with Sunny, a silly storyteller with plenty of funny faces, stories, songs and jokes to share. Sunny moves and expresses herself as your child inserts four different discs chock full of activities. She can even lull your little one off to sleep. And, this is a technology-based toy that they can easily use “all by myself.”
$119.99 on Amazon

 

V-Tech Kidizoom Smartwatch
Little ones can pretend to be mom or dad with this “big kid” smart watch. The uber-popular timepiece is so much more than a watch, though. Along with helping children ages four and up learn to tell time, this smartwatch can teach your little creator how to make short videos, add funny filters to photos and play an AR-based game called Monster Detector. Comes in blue, purple and unicorn editions.
$65.12 on Amazon (was $79.99)
Abacus Virtual World Atlas
A great introduction to the world of Virtual Reality, this VR set packs a ton of educational value into one set of goggles. Your child can visit dozens of countries around the world via a 108-page world atlas. Each visit will teach them not only about the locale but also about culture, cuisine and local customs, along with famous landmarks and facts to impress their friends. Bon voyage!
$69.99 at Indigo
