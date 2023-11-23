Indigo’s Black Friday Sale: Up to 30% off books, holiday decor and toys

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether there’s a book you’ve had your eye on for a while (hello, Brittany) or you’re looking to start your holiday shopping, Indigo’s Black Friday sale has begun.
From the top toys of the season to bestselling books, there’s a deal for everyone on your list.
Plum members will also get an additional 10 per cent off orders.
This long-awaited tell-all memoir shares the astonishing firsthand account of the life and journey of pop icon Britney Spears. In her own words, Spears shares candid reflections on freedom, fame, motherhood and hope after over a decade of imposed silence. This memoir provides a deeply personal glimpse into the intricacies of navigating life in the public eye, offering a perspective that is uniquely Spears’s—at last.
“Can love make a broken person whole?” is the question at the heart of this tear-jerking novel by Ann Napolitano. In his freshman year of college, protagonist William Waters’s life lights up when he meets the ambitious Julia Padavano. She and her inseparable sisters, Sylvie, Cecila and Emeline, offer William a newfound sense of belonging—a respite from his troubled past rooted in family tragedy. However, as William’s dark history resurfaces, Julia’s plans for a future with him become tarnished and so does her sisters’ unshakeable bond. An homage to Louisa May Alcott’s ‘Little Women,’ this moving tale is a lesson on expectations, the significance of family and the transformative power of love.
From the maestro of horror himself, Stephen King, comes this spine-tingling thriller about multiple mysterious disappearances in a midwestern town. After witnessing her transition from a timid, yet courageous recluse in ‘Mr. Mercedes’ to a full-fledged private detective in ‘The Outsider,’ King’s beloved character Holly Gibney takes centre stage in this novel as she confronts a pair of unimaginably malevolent adversaries. When Holly is first called to locate Penny Dahl’s missing daughter, Bonnie, she is reluctant due to recent circumstances—her partner is sick with Covid, and her mother has recently passed away. However, upon hearing the desperation in Penny’s voice, Holly acquiesces, setting in motion a twisted narrative.
A chilling exploration of suburban life and the profound impact of a single tragic incident, Ashley Audrain’s latest novel is captivating, especially for fans of ‘The Push.’ Amid a barbecue gathering on well-to-do Harlow Street, the seemingly flawless hostess, Whitney, loses her composure due to her son’s disobedient behaviour. The evening takes a frightening turn when Whitney’s son falls from his bedroom window and is left teetering on the edge of death. In the wake of this tragedy, Whitney’s neighbours find themselves entangled in a web of speculation.
It you’ve got little ones who love stuffies, no Christmas tree should be without at least one Squishmallow wrapped up underneath. This uber-popular toy launched in 2017 and was named No. 1 best-selling toy in 2022. Special edition Christmas versions include a Christmas tree or reindeer, or get them one of the classics like Danny the Dinosaur.
Bring out the scientist in your child with this beast creator. Your young Einstein can unleash one of two sharks, either the Havoc Hammerhead or the Mayhem Megashark. Kids will need to correctly measure out all the ingredients to bring the beast to life, and, when it does, look out! When they pull a lever, a cloud of mist reveals their beast creation. They can even add a ferocious roar to their beast by adding Roaring Rocks to the mix.
Now kids can make their own espressos or flat whites with this barista coffee machine. It comes with everything you’d need to make that perfect cup of morning coffee, including a portafilter, two plastic cups, an americano coffee pod, a cappuccino pod and milk jug. Kids will also love the realistic sounds and the big coffee reveal.
After they’ve brewed their coffee, they may as well help with the dishes. This play set is great for young kids – they can wash plates and utensils with the toy soap and scrub brush. The best part? When you pour warm water on the dishes, they change color – red dishes will turn yellow, while the orange ones will turn white.
The Barbie Dreamhouse is a classic like the one you may have had in your house growing up. This model has the tallest slide to date and inspires 360 degree play. There are three floors and ten indoor and outdoor living areas. There’s even a puppy pool for Barbie’s furry friends!
