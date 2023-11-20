Menu

The art of ‘Chalet Chic’: Our stylist’s guide to staying cozy and on-trend this winter

By Susie Wall, Style Expert The Curator Team
Posted November 20, 2023 11:39 am
couple outside at a ski chalet View image in full screen
Hit the slopes in style this winter. (Getty/File).
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether your next trip to the mountains is your first ever alpine escape or you’re a seasoned pro at looking fabulous en piste, the art of dressing in the style of Chalet Chic has never been easier.

From the return of the simple, bib-style ski pant (we love) to the dominance of red, black and biscuit tones – remember that being hip on the hilltop does not have to break the bank.

 

Polarized unisex aviators in gold by NSSIW
Better suited for après than a low-visibility Black Diamond, I keep a pair of post-ski aviators like this version in my day locker for a quick change.
$19.54 on Amazon (was $22.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Koncl USB rechargeable heated women’s vest
Whether it’s boots, gloves or a heated base vest, I never leave home without at least one item that plugs in and heats up.
$89.98 on Amazon (was $129.99)

 

Myoko Jacquard Base leggings
On top of the adorable fair isle-inspired print, this base layer is flattering thanks to a wide waist band and high rise (and zero wind chill when you bend over to buckle your boots).
From $98 at Free People.
More Recommendations

 

LED beanie with rechargeable hands-free handlamp by Melasa
I own this exact version (available in 20 shades and patterns), and I pull it on for everything from dog walking to grabbing late night firewood.
$22.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Mountain Warehouse ski pants
Thermal-tested to -20 degrees C, these bib-style ski pants have adorable suspenders that detach (bonus points for just letting them hang down at your sides once happy hour rolls around).
$62.99 on Amazon
