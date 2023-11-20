The art of ‘Chalet Chic’: Our stylist’s guide to staying cozy and on-trend this winter

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether your next trip to the mountains is your first ever alpine escape or you’re a seasoned pro at looking fabulous en piste, the art of dressing in the style of Chalet Chic has never been easier.

From the return of the simple, bib-style ski pant (we love) to the dominance of red, black and biscuit tones – remember that being hip on the hilltop does not have to break the bank.

Polarized unisex aviators in gold by NSSIW Better suited for après than a low-visibility Black Diamond, I keep a pair of post-ski aviators like this version in my day locker for a quick change. $19.54 on Amazon (was $22.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Koncl USB rechargeable heated women’s vest Whether it’s boots, gloves or a heated base vest, I never leave home without at least one item that plugs in and heats up. $89.98 on Amazon (was $129.99)

Myoko Jacquard Base leggings On top of the adorable fair isle-inspired print, this base layer is flattering thanks to a wide waist band and high rise (and zero wind chill when you bend over to buckle your boots). From $98 at Free People.

LED beanie with rechargeable hands-free handlamp by Melasa I own this exact version (available in 20 shades and patterns), and I pull it on for everything from dog walking to grabbing late night firewood. $22.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement