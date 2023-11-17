Menu

Video link
Headline link
The Curator

5 early Black Friday tech and beauty tool deals

By Andrea Cardillo The Curator Team
Posted November 17, 2023 9:21 am
From AirPods to hair dryers, there are lots of great Early Black Friday deals to be had. View image in full screen
From AirPods to hair dryers, there are lots of great Early Black Friday deals to be had. (Getty/File)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you’ve had your eye on some pricier tech and beauty tools, now might be the time to splurge. With great deals ahead of the holidays, check out our curated list of bestsellers.

 

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods are great for listening to your favourite album or taking that work call while you’re on a walk. With more than 24 hours of battery life with the charging case and up to 5 hours of listening time on one charge you can’t go wrong.
$127 on Amazon (was $179)

 

 

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
If you’re looking for a good holiday gift, this sleek new pair of noise-cancelling headphones by Beats is a winner. They keep sound out, so you can focus on your music and only your music. With up to 22 hours of wireless playtime, they won’t miss a beat.
$199.95 on Amazon (was $439.95)

 

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Get all the streaming apps you love right on your television. This easy to use plug-and-play device features 50% more power than the latest generation, plus a voice-enabled remote control to make it easy for you to search for your favourite content. This streaming stick does not allow for 4k streaming, but you can’t go wrong for the price!
$29.99 on amazon (was $59.99)

 

Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler
If you’ve always been curious about the Dyson Airwrap now is a great time to go for it. This multi-styler will transform your hair and hide flyaways. Whether you want to dry, curl or shape, this product does it all.
$649.99 on Amazon (was $799.99)
Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer
If you want to go the traditional hairdryer route, the Dyson Supersonic is a game-changer. This highly rated dryer is ultra-fast and has intelligent heat control to protect against heat damage. It also comes with five attachments so you can go curly or straight in no time.
$479.99 on Amazon (was $579.99)

 

Revlon One-Step Volumizer and Ionic Hair Dryer
If you’re looking for a slightly lower price point, the Revlon One-Step is a great option. This hot air brush dries, styles and volumizes hair in one step, and uses advanced ionic technology to reduce frizz for shiny, healthy-looking tresses.
$50.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

 

 

