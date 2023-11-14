7 non-chocolate advent calendars that kids will love

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If your kid isn’t a fan of chocolate, or if you want to avoid a post-dinner sugar rush, there are lots of fun and creative ways to still take part in the advent calendar tradition.

From LEGO to DIY jewellery, read on for seven advent calendars that kids are sure to adore!

Toy Car Set Advent Calendar Build your own city with this collection of cars and trucks. This set comes with a city map and 24 surprises – including 6 cars, 6 trucks, 6 engineering vehicles and 1 helicopter. Not only is it exciting to get a new vehicle each night, but these toys will keep your kids entertained year-round. $39.99 on Amazon

National Geographic Gemstone Advent Calendar If your kid loves collecting rocks, this could be the perfect calendar option. Each night, they will get a new gemstone to examine and there’s a collector bag included so they can keep their precious stones safe. On the last day, the surprise is a rose quartz that kids unearth from a mini dig brick, just like a real geologist! Also included are five jewellery settings so kids can create their own gemstone bling. $39.99 on Amazon

Bracelet Jewelry Charm Advent Calendar Your kids can get creative with this DIY charm bracelet calendar set. It comes with two bracelets and 22 jewellery pieces – including snowmen, snowflakes, Christmas trees, etc. It’s also a great gift idea if you have a child you’re buying for. $18.99 on Amazon

Mochi Squishy Toy Advent Calendar Who doesn’t love squishy toys? Every night there is a different mini mochi squishy toy surprise. The soft silicone toys are a perfect size to carry around, plus they can be easily washed and will last a long time. $26.99 on Amazon

Christmas Jigsaw Puzzle Advent Calendar If you’re looking for something the whole family can take part in, this well-reviewed jigsaw puzzle calendar is a great choice. Each night you’ll open a box with 42 puzzle pieces, which will eventually build the 1008-piece jigsaw puzzle. The goal is to finish one section of the puzzle every night. $28.08 on Amazon (was $33.99)

LEGO Friends 2023 Advent Calendar LEGO has an assortment of calendars for the holiday season. This Christmas-themed LEGO and Friends set has 24 mini build toys and will keep kids busy building after dinner. $33.74 on Amazon (was $44.99)

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar If you have a Star Wars fan at home, this LEGO calendar is currently on sale. The set features daily collectible surprises including Star Wars characters, mini building toy vehicles and accessories. Kids can recreate their favourite scenes from the movie and incorporate them into their LEGO kits for year-round play. $44.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)