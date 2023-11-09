From Squishmallows to NHL air hockey: These toys are up to 40% off until Nov 15

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Your kids’ holiday wish lists are probably growing, and now is a great time to start looking for deals.

Indigo has some great door-crasher deals with up to 40 per cent off until Nov. 15.

Here are some of our favourite finds.

Squishmallows Sorry parents, but you can never have too many Squishmallows! Perfect to snuggle while watching a movie, reading a good book or as an extra pillow at bedtime. There are lots of animals and sizes to choose from. $8.99 at Indigo (was $14.99)

Rock Tumbler If you have a never-ending rock collection happening at your house, why not take things to the next level and let your kids learn and explore? This National Geographic rock tumbling set is not only a lot of fun but it’s a great way for kids to start exploring their rock collections. Kids can also use the included jewelry fastening to make their own homemade jewelry. $95.99 at Indigo (was $159)

NHL Tabletop Air Hockey If your kid is a hockey lover, they will love this tabletop air hockey table. It’s easy to switch up teams and is great for some family-friendly competition over the holidays. $41.99 on Indigo (was $69.99)

Gabby’s Dollhouse, Cruise Ship Let imaginations run wild with this Gabby’s Dollhouse cruise ship. This 18-piece set comes with a Gabby doll and MerCat figure. You can fill up the pool on deck and suntan in the lounge chairs. $47.99 at Indigo (was $79.99)

MEGA™ Pokémon™ Holiday Train Get ready for the holidays with this Pokémon Holiday Train set. Lots of your kids’ favourites characters are included – Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmader and Squirtle. This set comes with four bags containing a figure and a section of the train so you can make it a fun holiday adventure by opening one bag every week in December. $38.99 at Indigo (was $64.99)

Kick Scooter As long as there’s no snow and ice, we can scoot. Kick is a great brand and if you’ve been looking to trade in that 3-wheel scooter for a 2-wheeler this is a really good deal. $37.79 at Indigo (was $62.99)

It’s called the Classic Red Wagon for a reason. You can fill it with presents on Christmas morning and your little one will love seeing it when they first wake up. The wagon has 10” steel wheels with real rubber tires. The wagon also features an extra-long handle which makes turning a breeze and the handle folds under for when you need to store it. $167.99 at Indigo (was $279.99)

